Evansville hosts Illinois State following Burford's 22-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (6-10, 1-4 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-12, 0-5 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State plays the Evansville Purple Aces after Darius Burford scored 22 points in Illinois State's 76-67 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Purple Aces have gone 2-3 at home. Evansville has a 1-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Redbirds have gone 1-4 against MVC opponents. Illinois State gives up 68.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Purple Aces and Redbirds face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Strawbridge is shooting 38.8% and averaging 16.0 points for the Purple Aces. Antoine Smith Jr. is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Evansville.

Kendall Lewis is shooting 45.8% and averaging 11.3 points for the Redbirds. Colton Sandage is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 61.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Redbirds: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.