Nebraska's home streak reaches 15, Gary scores 19 in 86-60 win over Fairleigh Dickinson

LINCOLN, Neb. — Juwan Gary scored 19 points and Nebraska led for all but 19 seconds en route to an 86-60 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday night for the Cornhuskers' 15th-straight win at home.

Berke Buyuktuncel added 12 points and Brice Williams had 10 for the Cornhuskers (3-0), who had 12 players score and 11 grab a rebound.

Terrence Brown had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Knights (1-3), who also lost by 26 at No. 16 Creighton on Sunday. Ahmed Barba-Bey, Jo'el Emanuel and Dylan Jones each added 10 points.

Barba-Bey had a 3-pointer and the Knights were within 58-49 with 11 minutes to go but Williams had five points to ignite an 11-2 run for a 20-point lead with 5:26 to play.

Nebraska had a 43-31 rebounding advantage and 17-8 difference in turnovers. That led to 40 points in the paint, a 28-7 lead in points off turnovers and 21-4 in fast-break points. The Huskers were 23 of 28 from the foul line to 7 of 11 for the Knights.

Brown's dunk gave Fairleigh Dickinson a 7-6 lead. Gary hit a jumper and Andrew Morgan followed with a three-point play to ignite a 10-0 run for a 21-10 lead for Nebraska midway through the first half. A late 8-0 surge, with Rollie Worster scoring four points, helped the Cornhuskers to a 45-25 lead at the half.

The Cornhuskers play Saint Mary's on Sunday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, before going to Creighton on Nov. 22.