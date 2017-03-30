Final Four: Before Przemek Karnowski arrived to Gonzaga, he didn’t even know where it was

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A Final Four appearance is just the kind of thing that can put a program on the map. For Gonzaga, they could have used that kind of help about five years ago.

That’s when the school began to recruit Przemek Karnowski in Torun, Poland. He was getting a lot of interest from schools in the United States, in fact, so he wanted to keep track of where everything was.

“When I first heard from Gonzaga I thought it was a city and I thought it was in Washington D.C.,” the now 7-1, fifth-year senior said on Thursday at University of Phoenix Stadium. “I bought a big map of the United States to see where all of the universities that were recruiting me were, and after 20 minutes of hard searching with my parents for Gonzaga we went to the internet and found out that Gonzaga is actually not a city, it’s in Spokane. And it’s not actually in Washington D.C., it’s actually Washington on the west side. So after 20 minutes we found out where it actually was.”

Eventually Karnowski would come to Gonzaga and help them get here, to the Final Four. To get on the map.

“We didn’t have a hard time finding any other schools,” he chuckled.

Now, maybe, no one else will.