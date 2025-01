GRAMBLING, La. — Antwan Burnett had 18 points and Chilaydrien Newton scored 17 off the bench to lead Grambling to a 79-72 victory over Florida A&M on Monday night.

P.J. Eason added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (4-13, 1-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Reserve Makale Stevenson scored 11.

Milton Matthews scored a career-high 27 to lead the Rattlers (3-11, 0-3). Sterling Young scored 17.

