Clayton scores 25 points as No. 20 Florida, Todd Golden beat Florida State 87-74 on the road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Walter Clayton scored 16 of his 25 points in the first half and No. 20 Florida held off a late rally to beat Florida State 87-74 on Friday night.

Florida’s Todd Golden coached his first road game after allegations of sexual harassment and stalking surfaced last week. Golden was greeted by boos from a sold-out Florida State student section.

Alijah Martin added 17 points and five rebounds, Alex Condon had seven points and 12 rebounds and Florida (4-0) won its fourth straight rivalry game against Florida State.

Florida State trailed by 15 with just under eight minutes to go but chipped away and cut Florida’s lead to 77-73 with 2:23 to go. But Clayton and Martin made 3s to help Florida secure the win.

Jamir Watkins had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Seminoles (3-1). Justin Thomas hit three 3-pointers in the second half, finishing with 11 points.

Takeaways

Florida: The Gators had 13 offensive rebounds and produced 16 second-chance points.

Florida State: The Seminoles forced 19 turnovers, producing 16 points off turnovers, but the defensive effort wasn’t enough.

Florida State forward Malique Lewin (12) boxes out Florida's Rueben Chinyelu, second from right, off a screen in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. Credit: AP/Mark Wallheiser

Key moment

The Gators made 3s on back-to-back possessions to punctuate a 14-2 run, extending their lead to 37-19 with 5:36 until halftime.

Key stat

Florida shot 26% from 3-point range in its first three games but was 7 of 15 (46.7%) from beyond the arc in the first half and raced to a 44-31 lead at the break.

Up next

Florida hosts Florida A&M on Tuesday, the same day Florida State hosts Hofstra.