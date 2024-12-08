Daimion Collins, Corey Chest lead LSU to 80-71 victory over Florida Gulf Coast

BATON ROUGE, La. — Daimion Collins scored 18 and freshman Corey Chest posted a double-double to lead LSU to an 80-71 victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday.

Collins made 8 of 13 shots with a 3-pointer for the Tigers (8-1), who have won four in a row and improved to 5-0 at home this season. He added five rebounds and blocked three shots. Chest totaled season highs of 12 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double.

Jordan Sears had 13 points and three steals for LSU. Cam Carter scored 13 with five assists and three steals. Dji Bailey scored 11.

Rahmir Barno led the Eagles (3-7) with 15 points on 7-for-10 shooting. Rory Stewart had 12 points and five rebounds off the bench. Dallion Johnson and Keeshawn Kellman both scored 11. Kellman added 10 rebounds for his first double-double this season.

Kellman and Johnson sank jumpers to begin the game for Florida Gulf Coast. Sears and Bailey answered with 3-pointers for LSU and the Tigers never trailed again.

Bailey and Carter both had 11 points by halftime to guide the Tigers to a 42-27 advantage.

LSU twice led by 21 early in the second half and was up 67-47 with 7:46 left to play. The Eagles didn't cut their deficit to single digits until Darren Williams hit a 3-pointer for the game's final basket with 26 seconds remaining.

LSU will play SMU on Saturday at the Compete 4 Cause Classic in Frisco, Texas. FGCU is idle until a road game against UNC Wilmington on Dec. 18.

