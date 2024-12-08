SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Daimion Collins, Corey Chest lead LSU to 80-71 victory over Florida Gulf Coast

By The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. — Daimion Collins scored 18 and freshman Corey Chest posted a double-double to lead LSU to an 80-71 victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday.

Collins made 8 of 13 shots with a 3-pointer for the Tigers (8-1), who have won four in a row and improved to 5-0 at home this season. He added five rebounds and blocked three shots. Chest totaled season highs of 12 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double.

Jordan Sears had 13 points and three steals for LSU. Cam Carter scored 13 with five assists and three steals. Dji Bailey scored 11.

Rahmir Barno led the Eagles (3-7) with 15 points on 7-for-10 shooting. Rory Stewart had 12 points and five rebounds off the bench. Dallion Johnson and Keeshawn Kellman both scored 11. Kellman added 10 rebounds for his first double-double this season.

Kellman and Johnson sank jumpers to begin the game for Florida Gulf Coast. Sears and Bailey answered with 3-pointers for LSU and the Tigers never trailed again.

Bailey and Carter both had 11 points by halftime to guide the Tigers to a 42-27 advantage.

LSU twice led by 21 early in the second half and was up 67-47 with 7:46 left to play. The Eagles didn't cut their deficit to single digits until Darren Williams hit a 3-pointer for the game's final basket with 26 seconds remaining.

LSU will play SMU on Saturday at the Compete 4 Cause Classic in Frisco, Texas. FGCU is idle until a road game against UNC Wilmington on Dec. 18.

_

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME