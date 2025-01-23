SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Wilkinson scores 18 points and Cal defeats Florida State 77-68

By The Associated Press

BERKELEY, Calif. — Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 18 points, Mady Sissoko and Rytis Petraitis had double-doubles and California defeated Florida State 77-68 on Wednesday night.

Sissoko had 14 points and 13 rebounds and Petraitis added 12 points and 13 rebounds for Cal (10-9, 3-5 ACC). Reserve forward Joshua Ola-Joseph scored 14 points and DJ Campbell added 11.

A dunk by Sissoko gave Cal a 69-59 lead with three minutes remaining before Daquan Davis and Jamir Watkins scored in the paint to get Florida State within six points with 1:20 remaining. The Golden Bears then closed out the win, going 8 for 8 from the free-throw line.

Earlier in the second half, a dunk by Jerry Deng gave the Seminoles a 51-49 lead with about 12 minutes remaining but the Seminoles were held to eight points in the next nine minutes, at one point missing 11 shots in a row. Cal scored 18 points during FSU's cold stretch and the Golden Bears led 67-55 with 4 1/2 minutes remaining.

All five starters scored in the first seven minutes for the Golden Bears and their 13-0 run gave them a lead of 15-6. Florida State eventually took a 29-27 lead with about four minutes left in the half before Cal finished with a 10-4 run and a 37-33 lead at the break. The Bears shot only 39% but had advantages of 25-15 on the glass and 13-6 in points after turnovers.

Watkins had 18 points, Malique Ewin 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Deng 11 points for FSU (13-6, 4-4).

The Golden Bears, who began a stretch of five home games in their next six games, host Miami on Saturday.

The Seminoles complete their Bay Area trip at Stanford, also on Saturday.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME