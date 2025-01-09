Malique Ewin's double-double and Taylor Bol Bowen's hot shooting lead Florida State past Miami 80-65

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Malique Ewin had 20 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double this season, Taylor Bol Bowen scored 16 points and made four 3-pointers on a perfect shooting night, and Florida State beat Miami 80-65 on Wednesday.

Florida State (11-4, 2-2 ACC) beat the Hurricanes for the 14th time in the last 15 meetings, a streak that began with a 103-94 win on Jan. 27, 2018. Leonard Hamilton won his 193rd regular-season game in the ACC, moving past former Maryland coach Gary Williams for fourth on the conference list.

Miami (4-11, 0-4) has lost 14 straight ACC games since an 82-74 victory over Virginia Tech on Feb. 3, 2024. The Hurricanes have not won a home game against Florida State series since Jan. 7, 2018.

Bol Bowen made two 3-pointers about a minute apart to begin a 13-0 run that ended with Florida State leading 39-23. The Seminoles didn't make a field goal in the final four minutes of the half but still led 39-25.

Freshman Daquan Davis scored Florida State's first seven points of the second half and Bol Bowen scored the next eight, including a 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions, for a 54-39 lead.

Florida State pulled away by going on a 20-3 run to build a 76-53 lead. The Seminoles made nine straight shots during the run, while Miami went six-plus minutes without a field goal.

Jamir Watkins added 10 points for FSU.

Matthew Cleveland led Miami with 16 points and Paul Djobet added 13. Divine Ugochukwu scored six points in the first half before leaving with an injury and he did not return.

Both teams are on the court again on Saturday, when Florida State plays at Clemson and Miami hosts Wake Forest.