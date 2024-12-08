SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Hill, Styles combine for 13 points in OT to help NC State beat Florida State 84-74 in an ACC opener

By The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. — Marcus Hill and Dontrez Styles combined for 13 points in overtime, leading North Carolina State to an 84-74 victory over Florida State on Saturday in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

The Wolfpack opened the extra period on a 9-4 surge for a 79-72 advantage and cruised from there. Hill and Styles each shot 2 of 2 from the floor in overtime. Hill made all four of his free throws and finished with eight points. Styles made a 3-pointer and had five points.

Hill finished 7-of-12 shooting and scored 23 points. Styles made three of the Wolfpack's eight from long range, shot 7 of 13 and scored 21 points. Jayden Taylor added 14 points.

NC State (6-3, 1-0) shot 52% (28 of 54) overall and ended a three-game losing streak.

Jamir Watkins scored 24 points and Malique Ewin added 23 to lead Florida State (7-3, 0-1).

Ewin scored the first six points during a 9-2 spurt to give Florida State a 66-60 lead with 3:44 left in regulation. NC State answered with a 10-2 run, that included a Styles 3-pointer, for a 70-68 advantage with 19 seconds to go. Watkins made a pair of free throws to force overtime tied 70-all.

— Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME