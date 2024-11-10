SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Watkins scores 16 of 30 in final 10 minutes; Florida State beats Rice 73-65

By The Associated Press

HOUSTON — Jamir Watkins scored 17 of his 30 points in the second-half Saturday night and Florida State never trailed as the Seminoles beat Rice 73-65 in the Battleground 2k24 at the Toyota Center.

Watkins made 7 of 14 from the field, 2 of 4 from 3-point range and 14 of 22 from the free-throw line. Malique Ewin scored 11 points (all in the second half) and finished with seven rebounds for Florida State (2-2).

Watkins hit a 3 to open the scoring and, after a layup by Kellen Amos made it 4-4, Taylor Bol Bowen's dunk gave the Seminoles the lead for good with 16:39 left in the first half.

Alem Huseinovic hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Rice. Amos scored 12 and Trae Broadnax added 10 but was 2-of-10 shooting with five turnovers.

Rice went 7-plus minutes without a made field goal and FSU stretched its lead to 33-21 with 1:08 left before halftime before a layup by Jimmy Oladokun Jr. trimmed the Owls' deficit to 10 points at halftime.

Huseinovic sandwiched a pair a 3s around a 3-pointer by Broadnax in a 9-0 spurt to open the second half that made it one-point game with 17:58 to play, but Ewin scored Florida State's next six points to make it 39-33 less then 2 minutes later.

Amos hit a 3 that pulled Rice to within 49-46 with 10 minutes remaining but Watkins scored 16 points from there — including a thunderous right-hand dunk that capped a 13-2 run and gave Florida State a 68-53 lead with 2:30 to go.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME