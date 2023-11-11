SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Freshman Griffiths leads way with 25 points in Rutgers' 69-45 win over Boston University

By The Associated Press

PISCATAWAY, NJ — Freshman Gavin Griffiths scored 25 points and Rutgers defeated Boston University 69-45 on Friday night.

Griffiths was 9-of-15 shooting with a trio of 3-pointers. Aundre Hyatt also had three 3s and added 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting for the Scarlet Knights (1-1), who lost to Princeton in their opener.

Hyatt scored the first seven points of the second half in a 25-6 run that pushed Rutgers' lead to 26 points with 11 minutes remaining. Rutgers shot 44% and used its size for a 48-28 rebounding advantage, an 18-3 bulge in second-chance points and 28-10 edge in points in the paint. That helped make up for 17 turnovers and a 16-of-30 showing at the free-throw line.

Freshman Matai Baptiste scored eight points to lead the Terriers (0-2), who graduated 10 players and lost their top six scorers from last season. BU shot 27%. The Terriers made 14 steals.

Rutgers led 30-22 at halftime with Griffiths scoring 11 points and the Scarlet Knights enduring 13 turnovers.

Before the game, Rutgers honored the memory of Phil Sellers, the all-time leading scorer (2,399) and rebounder (1,115), with a moment of silence. Sellers helped lead Rutgers to the 1975-76 Final Four.

Rutgers is host to Bryant on Sunday. Boston University is home against Howard on Tuesday.

