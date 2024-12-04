SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Murray-Boyles records double-double in South Carolina blowout win over Boston College

By The Associated Press

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Collin Murray-Boyles scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and South Carolina beat Boston College 73-51 on Tuesday in an SEC/ACC Challenge contest.

Nick Pringle added 11 points for South Carolina.

Boston College's Chad Venning made his first three shots to give the Eagles a 6-2 lead. Murray-Boyles scored the games first basket with a dunk and added a 3-pointer to reduce South Carolina's deficit to 6-5. Jamarii Thomas made 1 of 2 foul shots with 16:44 to knot it, and after a little more than two minutes of scoreless play, Murray-Boyles threw down another dunk and the Gamecocks led the rest of the way.

Elijah Strong made a 3 to bring the Eagles within 14:13 with 10:22 before halftime. From there, South Carolina (5-3) outscored the Eagles 22-6 to close the half for a 36-19 lead. In the second half, the Gamecocks reached their first 20-plus point lead when Myles Stute made a 3 with 8:46 left.

Venning scored 12 points for Boston College (6-3).

Before Tuesday, Boston College and South Carolina last met on Jan. 1, 2011 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Tuesday's game was the fourth all-time matchup between the two programs. The Gamecocks' win evened the series at 2-2.

