Garcia, Ihnen lead the way for Minnesota in lopsided win over UTSA

By The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — Dawson Garcia scored 22 points and Isaiah Ihnen never missed from the floor and scored 20 points and Minnesota throttled UTSA 102-77 on Friday night.

Minnesota never trailed and built a 54-30 lead at halftime.

Garcia made 7 of 14 shot attempts and all seven of his foul shots. Ihnen went 7-for-7 shooting — including 5 for 5 from 3 — only missing 1 of 2 foul shots. Reserve Cam Christie scored 18 points, Joshua Ola-Joseph scored 12 and reserve Mike Mitchell Jr. 11 for the Golden Gophers (2-0).

Minnesota shot 30 for 55 (54.5%) including 14 for 29 (48.3%) from 3-point range.

Dre Fuller Jr. scored 16 points and collected nine rebounds for UTSA (1-1). Additionally, reserve guard PJ Carter scored 15 points, Adante Holiman 14 and Trey Edmonds 12 for the Roadrunners.

