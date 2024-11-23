David N'Guessan scores 17 to help Kansas State beat George Washington 83-71 in the Paradise Jam

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — David N’Guessan had 17 points and nine rebounds, Dug McDaniel added 13 points with five assists and Kansas State beat George Washington 83-71 on Friday night at the Paradise Jam.

Kansas State (4-1) plays a winner-bracket game against Liberty on Sunday. George Washington (4-1) moves to the consolation bracket against Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday. The Wildcats are playing the Paradise Jam for the third time and first since 2018.

It’s a homecoming for Kansas State coach Jerome Tang and assistant Jareem Dowling, who spent most of their formative years in the Virgin Islands.

McDaniel scored four straight points in a half-closing 6-0 run to make it 46-27 at the break. Kansas State shot 52% from the field in the first half, while George Washington was 7 of 28 (25%).

George Washington scored 10 unanswered points midway through the second half to get within 59-55 with 10:20 left. Coleman Hawkins made a 3-pointer on Kansas State's next possession and McDaniel added a basket with 5:57 left to give Kansas State a double-digit lead it wouldn't give up.

Max Jones scored 12 points, Brendan Hausen added 11 and Hawkins had nine points and nine rebounds for Kansas State. N’Guessan is the only Wildcat to score in double figures in each of the first five games.

Jacoi Hutchinson scored 19 points for George Washington. Rafael Castro added 12 points, and Gerald Drumgoole Jr. and Christian Jones each scored 10.

The eight-team field also includes UAB, Illinois State, Longwood and McNeese, which face off in the other side of the bracket. Longwood, McNeese and UAB all played in the NCAA Tournament last season. The championship game is on Monday.