Zaay Green's 22 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists lead No. 19 Alabama women past Georgia State 98-49

By The Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Zaay Green had 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, Essence Cody added 13 points and 11 rebounds and No. 19 Alabama beat Georgia State 98-49 on Monday.

Green scored the first four points of a 15-0 first-quarter run to give Alabama the lead for good after Georgia State started the game by scoring 11 of the opening 15 points. Karly Weathers made a 3-pointer with 3:27 left in the second quarter to give Alabama a double-digit lead for good. It was 50-27 at halftime.

Cody scored the first six points of Alabama's 18-2 run to begin the second half, while Georgia State was just 1 of 10 from the field.

Sarah Ashlee Barker and Eris Lester narrowly missed securing a double-double for Alabama (9-0). Barker had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and Lester added 11 points and eight rebounds. Aaliyah Nye scored 11. The Crimson Tide made 21 of 23 free-throw attempts.

Mikyla Tolivert led Georgia State (5-4) with 10 points. The Panthers were outrebounded 65-22, including 25-4 on the offensive end.

Alabama plays at California on Thursday in the SEC/ACC Challenge. Georgia State hosts Sewanee on Sunday.

