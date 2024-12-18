No. 2 Auburn top Georgia State 100-59 for 3rd straight win as center Johni Broome hurts shoulder

AUBURN, Ala. — Chaney Johnson had a career-high 26 points with eight rebounds and four assists as No. 2 Auburn beat Georgia State 100-59 on Tuesday night after losing center Johni Broome to a shoulder injury.

Broome, who entered the contest averaging 19.7 points and a Division I-leading 12.7 rebounds, left the game and went to the locker room with an arm injury just 2:17 into the game.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said after the game that Broome's right shoulder “kind of slipped out and came back.” Pearl said Broome would be checked out on Wednesday.

Chad Baker-Mazara scored 19 points, and Denver Jones added 17 for Auburn (10-1).

Nick McMullen had 15 points and 16 rebounds to lead Georgia State (4-7).

Takeaways

Georgia State: The Panthers hit some tough jumpers against a strong Auburn defense, and they hope that will be a sign of things to come in conference play.

Auburn: The Tigers were clearly impacted on both ends of the floor without Broome. Auburn plays just two games in the next 17 days, which could help the team deal with an injuries.

Georgia State forward Nick McMullen drives to the basket around Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Auburn, Ala. Credit: AP/Butch Dill

Key moment

Auburn went on a 11-0 run early in the second half to put the game out of reach. Georgia State turned the ball over four times during that stretch.

Key stat

The Tigers turned 20 takeaways into 30 points in the victory.

Up next

Auburn faces No. 16 Purdue on Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama. Georgia State opens Sun Belt play at Troy on Saturday.