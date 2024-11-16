Georgia beat Georgia Tech 77-69 in the 200th series meeting that dates to 1906

ATLANTA — Silas Demary Jr. scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half, Asa Newell had 14 points and Georgia beat Georgia Tech 77-69 on Friday night in the 200th series meeting that dates to 1906.

Georgia beat Georgia Tech for the seventh time in the last nine meetings.

The teams combined to score 46 points in the first half before each scored 50 after halftime.

Newell made Georgia’s first 3-pointer in 15 attempts with 8:34 remaining in the second half for a 45-39 lead. Tyrin Lawrence added a three-point play on the Bulldogs’ next possession for a nine-point lead.

Blue Cain made Georgia’s second 3 with 4:26 left and after a Georgia Tech turnover, RJ Godfrey made a layup while being fouled to make it 61-50.

Cain finished with 10 points and Dakota Leffew added 11 for Georgia (4-0). The Bulldogs scored 46 points in the paint compared to 28 for Georgia Tech.

Lance Terry scored all 20 of his points in the second half for Georgia Tech (2-2), which had scored 80 points in each of its first three games. Baye Ndongo added 14 points and Javian McCollum scored 10 of his 13 after halftime.

Georgia Tech scored just 19 points in the first half after making 1 of 9 3-pointers. But The Yellow Jackets scored 15 points in the opening six minutes of the second half after making 3 of 5 from distance to lead 34-33.

JERSEY RETIREMENT

Dennis Scott, the 1990 ACC player of the year, had his No. 4 jersey retired by Georgia Tech before the game to join Roger Kaiser (No. 21), Rich Yunkus (No. 40), Mark Price (No. 25), John Salley (No. 22), Tom Hammonds (No. 20) and Matt Harpring (No. 15). The 6-foot-8 Scott is one of five Georgia Tech players to be named a first-team All-American by an NCAA-recognized organization.

UP NEXT

The Bulldogs return home to play Alabama A&M on Tuesday before back-to-back games against ranked opponents in Marquette and St. John's. Georgia Tech has a week off before continuing its seven-game homestand against No. 17 Cincinnati on Nov. 23.