No. 25 Georgia Tech women extend record start, beat No. 14 North Carolina 82-76 in ACC opener

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Tonie Morgan had 23 points, freshman Dani Carnegie scored a season-high 22 and unbeaten and 25th-ranked Georgia Tech knocked off No. 14 North Carolina 82-76 on Sunday in an Atlantic Coast Conference opener.

Morgan made 8 of 11 shots with a 3-pointer and all six of her free throws for the Yellow Jackets, who have won 11 in a row to begin the season for the first time in school history. Carnegie came off the bench to make 8 of 19 shots with two 3-pointers and all four of her foul shots.

Kara Dunn had 13 points for Georgia Tech, which beat the Tar Heels on the road for the first time since 2012. Reserve Kay Blackshear added 12 points and six rebounds. Zoesha Smith totaled 10 points and eight rebounds.

Maria Gakdeng led the Tar Heels (10-2) with a season-high 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting. Indya Nivar scored 16 and Reniya Kelly and Lexi Donarski scored 15 apiece.

Donarski scored the first five points in a 7-0 run to begin the game for the Tar Heels. It was all Georgia Tech from there.

Carnegie hit a 3-pointer for a 15-14 lead with 3:42 left in the first quarter and the Yellow Jackets never trailed again. Dunn had nine points in the second quarter and Carnegie scored eight as Georgia Tech turned a 26-17 first-quarter lead into a 50-34 advantage at halftime.

Blackshear's layup with 55 seconds left in the third quarter gave the Yellow Jackets their biggest lead at 66-43.

North Carolina outscored Georgia Tech 31-16 in the fourth quarter but got no closer than the final score.

Georgia Tech will host Rice on Wednesday. North Carolina will play Florida on Wednesday in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, N.C.