Barhnizer scores 20 with 10 rebounds as Northwestern beats Ga. Tech 71-60 at MKE Tip-Off

By The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Brooks Barnhizer scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Nick Martinelli and Jalen Leach added 16 points apiece and Northwestern beat Georgia Tech 71-60 on Sunday at the MKE Tip-Off.

Martinelli hit a 3 to spark an 11-0 opening run and Leach hit a fast-break 3 to give the Wildcats a 12-point lead midway through the first half. Naithan George hit a 3-pointer and Lance Terry followed with two more to make it a one-possession game before Barnhizer scored in the lane to make give Northwestern a 31-26 halftime lead.

The Widcats scored 16 of the first 20 second-half points to stretch their lead to 17 with 13 minutes to go and led by double figures the rest of the way.

Terry led Georgia Tech (4-6) with 17 points. Jaeden Mustaf scored 11 and Ryan Mutombo had 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

The Yellow Jackets have lost three consecutive games,

Northwestern (8-3) committed just six turnovers.

