Starling scores 21 points, Lampkin collects double-double to help Syracuse beat Georgia Tech 62-55

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — J.J. Starling scored 21 points, Eddie Lampkin Jr. added a double-double and Syracuse beat Georgia Tech 62-55 on Tuesday night for its first Atlantic Coast Conference victory.

Starling, who returned Saturday after missing seven games with a left-hand injury, shot 9 of 16 from the floor. Lampkin scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Chris Bell added 13 points and Lucas Taylor scored 10 for Syracuse (7-8, 1-3), which ended a two-game skid against Georgia Tech.

Syracuse led for nearly the entire way and had its largest lead, 52-44, with 4:14 remaining. Lance Terry made a pair of free throws and hit a 3-pointer in consecutive possessions to pull Georgia Tech to 58-55 with 34 seconds left before the Orange sealed it at the line.

Terry scored 18 points to lead Georgia Tech (8-8, 2-3), which had its three-game win streak snapped. Nathan George added 13 points.

Terry's 3-pointer just before halftime pulled Georgia Tech within 25-24. Georgia Tech held its only lead for about 1:30 midway through the second half.

Syracuse plays at Boston College on Saturday.

Georgia Tech is on the road against SMU on Saturday.

