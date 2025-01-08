SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Starling scores 21 points, Lampkin collects double-double to help Syracuse beat Georgia Tech 62-55

By The Associated Press

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — J.J. Starling scored 21 points, Eddie Lampkin Jr. added a double-double and Syracuse beat Georgia Tech 62-55 on Tuesday night for its first Atlantic Coast Conference victory.

Starling, who returned Saturday after missing seven games with a left-hand injury, shot 9 of 16 from the floor. Lampkin scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Chris Bell added 13 points and Lucas Taylor scored 10 for Syracuse (7-8, 1-3), which ended a two-game skid against Georgia Tech.

Syracuse led for nearly the entire way and had its largest lead, 52-44, with 4:14 remaining. Lance Terry made a pair of free throws and hit a 3-pointer in consecutive possessions to pull Georgia Tech to 58-55 with 34 seconds left before the Orange sealed it at the line.

Terry scored 18 points to lead Georgia Tech (8-8, 2-3), which had its three-game win streak snapped. Nathan George added 13 points.

Terry's 3-pointer just before halftime pulled Georgia Tech within 25-24. Georgia Tech held its only lead for about 1:30 midway through the second half.

Syracuse plays at Boston College on Saturday.

Georgia Tech is on the road against SMU on Saturday.

— Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME