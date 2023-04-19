Gianna Gotti among former LI high school basketball players named to All-Met Division III teams

Gianna Gotti was recognized for her excellence on the basketball court by being named the Newsday’s All-Long Island girls basketball team three different times. This week, she was honored as one of the Metropolitan area’s best Division III women’s basketball players for her outstanding season with Brooklyn College.

Gotti, a senior guard who starred with Oyster Bay High, was selected to the All-Met Division III first team based on voting by the Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association, which chooses the players from among the 35 teams in the greater New York area.

Gotti led Brooklyn College (19-8) to the City University of New York Athletic Conference championship and the NCAA Division III Tournament. She averaged 21.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Bulldogs (19-8) and was named the CUNYAC’s Player of the Year.

John Jay’s Katie Healy, out of Calhoun High, was named to the second team. The 5-9 senior forward averaged 14.9 points and 12.0 rebounds this season.

Three other standouts from Island high schools – Nick Hurowitz, Corey Powell and Xavier Allen – were recognized on the All-Met Division III men’s basketball team.

Hurowitz, a 6-5 senior out of Mount Sinai High, is an All-Met second teamer after averaging 14.4 points and 7.4 rebounds to lead Farmingdale State to the Skyline Conference championship and the NCAA Division III Tournament. His Rams teammate Corey Powell, a 6-4 senior out of Valley Stream South, averaged 11.9 points and is a third-team selection.

Allen, a 6-3 junior guard out of Mattituck High, averaged 17.0 points this season and is a third-team pick.

Players will be honored at the 90th MBWA Haggerty Awards dinner on April 27.