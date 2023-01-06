Gibson powers Binghamton past New Hampshire 68-50

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Miles Gibson finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds to power Binghamton to a 68-50 victory over New Hampshire on Thursday night.

Armon Harried contributed 19 points and five rebounds for the Bearcats (5-10, 1-1 America East Conference).

Nick Johnson finished with 11 points and three steals for the Wildcats (6-8, 1-1). Kyree Brown added eight points, while Clarence O. Daniels II finished with seven points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

NEXT UP

Up next for Binghamton is a matchup Wednesday with NJIT on the road. New Hampshire hosts Vermont on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.