Bryan hits 7 3s, scores career-high 35 points to help Santa Clara upset No. 16 Gonzaga, 103-99

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tyeree Bryan made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 35 points to help Santa Clara upset No. 16 Gonzaga 103-99 on Saturday night.

Adama Ball added 20 points, and Christoph Tilly had 17 for the Broncos (13-7, 5-2 West Coast Conference).

Coming off an overtime loss Thursday night at Oregon State, Gonzaga (14-6, 5-2) has lost consecutive conference games for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Nolan Hickman led Gonzaga with 24 points, hitting six 3-pointers. Graham Ike scored 21 points, and Ryan Nembhard had 16 points and 15 assists.

The Broncos pulled ahead with an 11-1 run late in the half. However, Hickman responded with seven points in the final five minutes to give Gonzaga a 45-44 lead.

An early second-half surge propelled Santa Clara in front, with Bryan and Bal combining to hit five 3-pointers in the first seven minutes. The shots kept falling for the Broncos, who were ahead by 13 points with just over four minutes to play.

Takeaways

Santa Clara: After scoring 54 points in a loss to Loyola Marymount, the Broncos put up 103 points to beat the Bulldogs.

Gonzaga forward Graham Ike (13) shoots next to Santa Clara guard Jake Ensminger during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Spokane, Wash. Credit: AP/Young Kwak

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs lost for the first time this season at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Key moment

Bryan and Bal combined to hit five 3-pointers in the first seven minutes of the second half to give the Broncos a lead they wouldn’t surrender.

Key stat

The Broncos made a season-high 18 3-pointers on 47.4% shooting from deep.

Up next

Gonzaga travels to face Portland on Saturday. Santa Clara hosts Washington State on Thursday.