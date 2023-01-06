Grand Canyon 72, Sam Houston St. 68, OT
GRAND CANYON (11-4)
Carr 0-0 0-0 0, McGlothan 2-3 5-6 9, Baker 1-5 1-1 4, Blacksher 1-4 0-0 2, Harrison 9-19 10-14 28, McMillian 3-8 1-1 9, Baumann 3-5 3-3 11, Knox 3-6 0-0 7, Igiehon 1-1 0-0 2, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 20-25 72.
SAM HOUSTON ST. (11-4)
Ezeagu 1-1 2-2 4, Huefner 3-9 3-6 11, Grant 8-17 6-9 26, May 1-3 2-4 4, Powers 2-6 1-2 6, Ray 1-5 3-4 5, Scroggins 3-3 0-0 6, Ikpe 0-2 2-2 2, Wilkerson 2-7 0-2 4, Nicholas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 19-31 68.
Halftime_Sam Houston St. 31-23. 3-Point Goals_Grand Canyon 6-21 (Baumann 2-2, McMillian 2-4, Knox 1-2, Baker 1-4, McGlothan 0-1, Blacksher 0-2, Harrison 0-6), Sam Houston St. 7-16 (Grant 4-6, Huefner 2-5, Powers 1-2, Wilkerson 0-1, Ray 0-2). Fouled Out_Powers. Rebounds_Grand Canyon 34 (McGlothan 13), Sam Houston St. 27 (Wilkerson 10). Assists_Grand Canyon 8 (Harrison 3), Sam Houston St. 9 (Ray 6). Total Fouls_Grand Canyon 22, Sam Houston St. 18. A_777 (6,110).