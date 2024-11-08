Turner scores 24 points, Zaric makes key plays, Harvard women upend No. 25 Indiana 72-68 in OT

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Harmoni Turner scored 24 points, former Hoosier Mona Zaric had a game-saving block and two game-clinching free throws in overtime and Harvard upset No. 25 Indiana 72-68 on Thursday night.

Turner opened the overtime with a pair of layups and led the rest of the way as the Hoosiers had five turnovers, giving them 27 for the game. The last turnover was losing a held ball with three seconds left and Zaric, a senior who transferred after her sophomore season, made two free throws with 2.4 to go.

The Hoosiers barely led until a 7-0 run of free throws made it 60-57 with 3:43 to play, which was the largest lead for Indiana. Alayna Rocco hit a wide-open 3-point from the right corner with 19 seconds left in regulation to pull Harvard into a tie at 63 and then Zaric blocked Chloe Moore-McNeil’s layup attempt with a second left.

Elena Rodriguez had 15 points for the Crimson (2-0), who pulled the game out despite having 32 fouls to 19 for Indiana. Harvard was 10 of 16 from the foul line and had eight 3-pointers.

The Hoosiers were 31 of 38 from the foul line, 12 of 14 in the fourth quarter when they made just two field goals, the last with 7:22 to play.

Lilly Meister had 20 points and 15 rebounds for Indiana (1-1), which had a 17-game home winning streak against nonconference foes snapped, and Yarden Garzon scored 20. Moore-McNeil added 10. Indiana was just 3 of 18 from 3-point range and was outscored 32-11 on points after turnovers.

Rodriguez hit back-to-back 3s to start a 10-0 run and the Crimson led 21-7 after the first quarter. The lead reached 16 early in the second quarter but the Hoosiers reeled off the last 11 points to close within 32-30 at the half.

Meister scored the first two baskets of the third quarter to give Indiana its first lead but Harvard scored the next 11. A 12-2 run for Indiana, capped by two free throws from Moore-McNeil, had the Hoosiers on top again, 46-45 but Karlee White drilled a 3-pointer and the Crimson led 48-46 going into the fourth quarter.