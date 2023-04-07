UConn guard Jordan Hawkins declares for NBA draft

STORRS, Conn. — UConn guard Jordan Hawkins announced Friday that he will leave college and enter the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore from Gaithersburg, Maryland averaged 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists this past season, helping lead the Huskies to the program's fifth NCAA Tournament title.

Hawkins also averaged 16.3 points in the Huskies' six games in the NCAA Tournament and shot 50% from 3-point range (21 of 42). He scored 16 points in the Huskies win over San Diego State in the title game on Monday night.

Hawkins made the announcement Friday while appearing with coach Dan Hurley on ESPN’s NBA Today show.

Hawkins is known for his ability to come off a screen and quickly release a 3-point attempt. He shot 38.8% from beyond the arc this season.

His 109 3-pointers this year are second behind Ray Allen’s 115 on UConn’s single-season list.

Hawkins could be the first UConn player taken in the first-round of the draft since James Bouknight was selected at No. 11 by Charlotte in 2021.