SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Highly touted freshman Markus Burton scores 29 to lead Notre Dame's 70-63 win over Niagara

By The Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Markus Burton scored 29 points in his collegiate debut, Carey Booth added 10 points and nine rebounds, and Notre Dame began a new era with a 70-63 victory over Niagara on Monday night.

The game was tight throughout, then Burton took over in the stretch. His layup gave the Fighting Irish a 53-51 lead with 7 1/2 minutes remaining and began a 5-minute run in which he scored 13 of Notre Dame's 16 points.

The Irish led 68-61 after two free throws from Tae Davis at the 1:30 mark and they closed out the victory in Micah Shrewsberry's first game as head coach, replacing the retired Mike Brey.

Shrewsberry, the former coach at Penn State, brought a Top 25 recruiting class with him. Booth, Logan Imes and Braeden Shrewsberry – all flipped from their Penn State commits — and Burton, last season's Mr. Indiana Basketball, made good on his commitment to Notre Dame.

Ahmad Henderson and Luke Bumbalough each scored 14 points for Niagara. Yaw Obeng-Mensah scored 13.

Niagara took an early 12-2 lead and never trailed in the first half. Notre Dame scored the last four points before halftime to draw within 30-29. The Fighting Irish tied the score at 31 early in the second half and they took their first lead at 41-40 on a 3-pointer by Booth with a little less than 14 minutes remaining.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME