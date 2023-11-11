SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Hinson scores 26, Leggett adds double-double, leading Pitt to 89-60 victory over Binghamton

By The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH — Blake Hinson scored 26 points, Ishmael Leggett added 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Pittsburgh rolled past Binghamton 89-60 on Friday night.

Hinson made 8 of 14 shots, including 4 of 9 3-pointers, and was 6-for7 from the free-throw line. Leggett had five assists and four steals to go with his double-double.

Carlton Carrington, who had a triple-double against North Carolina A&T in his collegiate debut on Monday, had 18 points, four assists and three rebounds for the Panthers (2-0). Seven-foot sophomore Guillermo Diaz Graham had 12 points and four rebounds off the bench.

The Panthers led 40-32 at halftime before heating up in the second half, shooting 53.6%, making 7 3-pointers and scoring 49 points after halftime. Hinson scored 16 points and Carrington 11 in the second half. Hinson opened the second half with a 3-pointer that started an 8-0 run by the Panthers. Carrington's 3-pointer ended a 22-6 run that gave Pitt a 62-38 lead with 14 1/2 minutes left.

Reserve freshman Evan Ashe led the Bearcats (0-2) with 15 points.

