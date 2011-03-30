Hofstra feeling glow of VCU in Final Four

Hofstra's basketball team has not beaten Virginia Commonwealth in four seasons and is 5-13 against the Rams since joining the Colonial Athletic Association in 2001-2002.

Still, the Pride is immersed in VCU's universe, basking in reflected glory as the Rams advanced to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. "Go Rams, I'm all for them," Hofstra coach Mo Cassara said.

Part of that rooting interest derives from Cassara's friendship with VCU coach Shaka Smart. Cassara became an assistant at Dayton in 2003 after Smart left for a similar position, briefly at Clemson, then to Akron. "We became very friendly back then," Cassara said. "I sat in his office in Dayton. I've been texting him back and forth a lot in the last week or so. I'm thrilled for the league, I'm thrilled for him."

Cassara is also anticipating a trickle-down effect in recruiting for Hofstra. "Think about this," Cassara said. "The league has had two teams in the Final Four in the last six years. That's really an incredible thing. We had three teams in the tournament this year and Old Dominion lost to Butler on a buzzer beater . . . I think it helps recruiting, I think it helps overall exposure for the CAA. Certainly, it's become one of the top leagues in the country."

There is also a financial windfall for CAA teams when one or more of its members play in the NCAAs. A person familiar with the amount estimated the NCAA share to be at least $100,000 for each CAA school over the next six years.

Hofstra was tied for second and VCU finished fourth in the conference, but the Rams easily defeated the Pride, 82-67, on Jan. 27 in Richmond, Va. Four Rams were in double figures: Jamie Skeen (18), Bradford Burgess (15), Ed Nixon (14) and Juvonte Reddic (13). Charles Jenkins led Hofstra with 20 points, while Greg Washington had 15. Cassara credited VCU's defense against Hofstra, saying, "They were so aggressive and athletic that we struggled to run our offense."

Washington added, "They were up and down [the court]. They are very dangerous. They do an incredible job of picking up on team's mistakes. When they are up they do not give you an inch to fight back."

The VCU players have almost become household names during their run. "They are earning it," Washington said. "I knew Joey [Rodriguez] before he went to VCU. He's a solid point guard. He's the littlest guy on the court with the biggest heart."

Washington is glad to see a team from Hofstra's conference become a headliner in the tournament. "We live in the moment as a mid-major team," he said. "You only get one shot to play a Kansas, North Carolina or Kentucky. The CAA is up there with the elite conferences, we can play with anybody. We're in the Final Four."

Hofstra forward David Imes, who will be a junior next season, said he expects a recruiting bounce at Hofstra and other CAA schools. "Their run is helping them, but also the conference," he said. "Players will say 'Why wouldn't I want to go there.' "

Hofstra has not been to the NCAA Tournament as a CAA member. "I think it's time for Hofstra to make their run next year," said Nathaniel Lester, who will return for his senior year after missing this season with a torn quadriceps muscle. "Mason had its turn, VCU has this shot. Next year it's going to be Hofstra."