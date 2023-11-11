SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Honor Huff hits 7 3-pointers, scores 25 as Chattanooga beats Louisville 81-71

By The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Honor Huff scored 25 points and hit seven of Chattanooga's 14 3-pointers, Myles Che added 22 points and the Mocs beat Louisville 81-71 Friday night.

Sam Alexis was 7-of-10 shooting and had 16 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Chattanooga (2-0) and Tyler Millin grabbed 11 rebounds to go with five points.

Skyy Clark converted a three-point play that capped an 8-0 run and gave Louisville (1-1) a 17-16 lead midway through the first half but Millin answered with a 3-pointer and the Mocs never again trailed. Curtis Williams tied it with a layup before Huff hit two 3s in a 14-4 spurt that made it 33-23 with 1:16 left before halftime.

Che scored nine points in an 18-5 spurt that culminated when he made a layup with 8:08 to play that made it 61-41. The Cardinals closed out a 19-4 run with 12 consecutive points to trim their deficit to 70-63 with 2:12 remaining but Jan Zidek answered with a 3-pointer and Louisville got no closer.

Tre White led Louisville with 16 points but shot just 4 of 12 from the field. Mike James added 14 points and Clark finished with 12 on 5-of-17 shooting.

