Cryer scores 24, No. 6 Houston beats Montana 79-44

HOUSTON — L.J. Cryer scored a season-high 24 points, J’Wan Roberts added 13 and No. 6 Houston beat Montana 79-44 on Friday.

Cryer finished 9 of 16, including 5 of 12 on 3-pointers. He has scored in double figures in six straight games.

Jamal Shead had 13 points and seven assists. He became the seventh Houston player to surpass 500 career assists.

Houston (7-0) shot 47%, including 7 of 24 on 3-pointers.

Houston forced Montana into 16 turnovers and turned them into 21 points. The Cougars owned a 34-20 advantage in points in the paint.

Money Williams scored 15 points and Te’Jon Sawyer added eight for Montana (2-3). The Grizzlies shot 33% and were 3 of 17 on 3-pointers.

Houston jumped out a to an 11-0 lead on a jumper by Roberts and extended the lead to 25-7 with 9 ½ remaining in the first half on a layup by Jamal Shead.

Houston forward Ja'Vier Francis (5) defends Montana forward Dischon Thomas (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Houston. Credit: AP/Kevin M. Cox

BIG PICTURE

Montana: The Grizzlies are 5-44 all-time against ranked opponents, including 1-23 against top 10 teams. Montana has lost 16 straight games against ranked opponents.

Houston: The 14 first-half points the Cougars allowed tied a season low. It marked the fifth time this season Houston has allowed fewer than 20 points in a half. … Free throws remain an area of concern for the Cougars, who entered shooting 64.5% from the line. The Cougars were 18 of 30 from the line Friday.

IT’S BEEN A WHILE

Houston forward Joseph Tugler, right, is fouled by Montana guard Money Williams (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Houston. Credit: AP/Kevin M. Cox

Houston and Montana met for the first time since the Cougars defeated the Grizzlies 60-58 in the NAIB Tournament on March 11, 1947.

UP NEXT

Montana: Travels to Nevada Nov. 29

Houston: Travels to Xavier Dec. 1 as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle.