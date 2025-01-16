SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Roberts scores 22 points to lead No. 10 Houston to 70-54 win over West Virginia

Houston forward J'Wan Roberts reacts after dunking during the second...

Houston forward J'Wan Roberts reacts after dunking during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia in Houston, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

By The Associated Press

HOUSTON — J’Wan Roberts scored a season-high 22 points, L.J. Cryer added 18 and No. 10 Houston beat West Virginia 70-54 on Wednesday night for its ninth straight win.

Roberts had 17 points in the first half on 8-of-10 shooting. Emanuel Sharp, who finished with 14 points, added 12 as Houston took a 40-27 lead into halftime.

Houston (13-3, 5-0 Big 12) shot 49% overall and was 11 of 26 on 3-pointers in winning its 32nd straight home game.

Amani Hansberry scored 16 points and Javon Small added 13 points and eight assists for West Virginia (12-4, 3-2). The Mountaineers shot 44% and were 9 of 22 on 3-pointers.

After trailing 18-13, Houston used a 20-3 run to open a 12-point lead on Roberts' hook shot with 4 1/2 minutes remaining in the first half.

Takeaways

West Virginia: Small, who leads the Big 12 in scoring with 19.8 points per game, started 3 for 4 from the field — including three 3-pointers in the first six minutes as the Mountaineers built a five-point lead. But he went 1 for 7 the rest of the way and was scoreless in the second half as Houston pressured him.

Houston: The Cougars improved to 1-3 in Quad 1 games this season. Houston could have at least another 10 opportunities for Quad 1 wins over its final 15 regular-season games.

Houston forward J'Wan Roberts (13) shoots against West Virginia center...

Houston forward J'Wan Roberts (13) shoots against West Virginia center Eduardo Andre (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Houston, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

Key moment

West Virginia used a 12-2 run to cut Houston’s lead to 51-48, but the Cougars responded with a 14-0 spurt that started with a putback dunk by Ja’Vier Francis. The spree was capped by a 3 from Milos Uzan to give Houston a 17-point lead with seven minutes left.

Key stat

The Cougars forced 12 turnovers and converted them into 25 points.

Up next

Houston visits Central Florida on Saturday, and West Virginia hosts No. 2 Iowa State the same day.

