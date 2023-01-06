Hunter and Butler host Seton Hall

Butler Bulldogs (10-6, 2-3 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (8-8, 1-4 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler takes on the Seton Hall Pirates after Eric Hunter Jr. scored 23 points in Butler's 78-70 win against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Pirates are 5-2 in home games. Seton Hall is eighth in the Big East with 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 6.1.

The Bulldogs are 2-3 in Big East play. Butler ranks seventh in the Big East scoring 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Manny Bates averaging 9.4.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samuel is averaging 10.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Pirates. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Simas Lukosius is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.4 points and 3.1 assists. Jayden Taylor is shooting 46.8% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.