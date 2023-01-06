Illinois 85, Northwestern 79
NORTHWESTERN (6-8)
Mott 1-3 0-0 2, Walsh 5-13 0-1 10, McWilliams 0-2 4-6 4, Rainey 5-10 1-1 12, Wood 5-8 8-10 19, Shaw 8-10 1-2 17, Brown 1-5 0-0 3, Hartman 0-0 0-0 0, Lau 3-6 0-0 8, Morris 0-4 0-0 0, Weaver 2-2 0-0 4, Totals 30-63 14-20 79
ILLINOIS (14-2)
Bostic 7-13 1-1 15, Shoup-Hill 4-7 2-2 14, Bryant 3-12 7-8 16, Cook 8-19 3-4 23, McKenzie 5-13 4-7 14, Oden 1-1 0-0 3, Peebles 0-2 0-2 0, Ndour 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-67 17-24 85
3-Point Goals_Northwestern 5-17 (Walsh 0-3, McWilliams 0-1, Rainey 1-2, Wood 1-3, Brown 1-2, Lau 2-4, Morris 0-2), Illinois 12-28 (Shoup-Hill 4-7, Bryant 3-9, Cook 4-7, McKenzie 0-3, Oden 1-1, Peebles 0-1). Assists_Northwestern 10 (Wood 5), Illinois 15 (Bryant 5). Fouled Out_Northwestern Brown. Rebounds_Northwestern 37 (Walsh 6), Illinois 43 (Bostic 16). Total Fouls_Northwestern 22, Illinois 19. Technical Fouls_Northwestern Walsh 1, Illinois Cook 1. A_1,904.