Shay Ciezki scores 34, leads Indiana women to 73-65 victory over No. 18 Baylor at Battle 4 Atlantis

NASSAU, Bahamas — Shay Ciezki scored a season-high 34 points and Indiana knocked off No. 18 Baylor 73-65 in a semifinal at the Women's Battle 4 Atlantis on Sunday.

The Hoosiers (4-2) will play the winner of Sunday's second semifinal between No. 16 North Carolina and Villanova for the championship on Monday. The Bears (4-2) will play the loser for third place on Monday.

Ciezki made 9 of 16 shots from the floor for the Hoosiers (4-2). She hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range and 12 of 13 at the free-throw line. The junior finished six points shy of her career high — set last season in a 101-73 victory over Central Connecticut.

Chloe Moore-McNeil had 10 rebounds to go with seven points for Indiana. Karoline Striplin added eight points off the bench.

Yaya Felder came off the bench to hit five 3-pointers and score a season-high 20 to lead Baylor. Jada Walker scored 15 but missed 13 of 16 shots and all three of her shots from distance. She was 9 for 11 at the foul line. Aaronette Vonleh totaled 11 points and eight rebounds but had six of the Bears' 18 turnovers.

Ciezki had nine points and Moore-McNeil scored five to lead the Hoosiers to a 27-18 advantage after one quarter.

Felder scored eight points in the second quarter, two less than Indiana as a team, and Baylor closed within 37-33 at halftime.

In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Indiana's Julianna LaMendola controls the ball against Baylor players during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Paradise Island, Bahamas. Credit: AP/Tim Aylen

Ciezki made all nine of her second-half free throws and scored 20 to help Indiana outscore the Bears 18-16 in each quarter.

Indiana shot just 37.5% from the floor and missed 12 of 17 tries from distance, but the Hoosiers went 26 for 30 at the foul line.

Baylor shot 33.3% overall, made 7 of 23 from beyond the arc and 16 of 26 free throws.