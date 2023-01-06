Indiana State hosts Carter and UIC

UIC Flames (9-7, 1-4 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (12-4, 5-0 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC takes on the Indiana State Sycamores after Jace Carter scored 21 points in UIC's 77-71 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Sycamores have gone 6-1 at home. Indiana State leads the MVC averaging 80.9 points and is shooting 48.3%.

The Flames have gone 1-4 against MVC opponents. UIC is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courvoisier McCauley is averaging 16.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Sycamores. Cameron Henry is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Carter averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 27.2% from beyond the arc. Toby Okani is averaging 12.5 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 63.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.