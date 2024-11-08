Crooks scores 16, Brown has double-double as No. 8 Iowa State women beat Indiana State 64-42
AMES, Iowa — Audi Crooks scored 16 points, Addy Brown had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 8 Iowa State beat Indiana State 64-42 on Thursday night.
Crooks scored in double figures for the 34th straight game and had eight rebounds. Brown, a sophomore, had the 11th double-double of her career.
Sydney Harris added 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting for the Cyclones (2-0). Emily Ryan was scoreless but had eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals.
Keslyn Secrist and Deja Jones each scored 12 points for Indiana State (0-2).
Takeaways
Indiana State: The Sycamores finished 3 of 19 (15.8%) from 3-point range and 15 of 59 (25.4%) from the field.
Iowa State: The Cyclones scored their fewest points since a 70-53 loss to Texas in last season's Big 12 championship game.
Key moment
Iowa State went on a 9-2 run in the last 2:37 of the first half to take a 35-28 lead at halftime.
Key stat
Harris, a TCU transfer who also played at Central Michigan, went 3 of 3 from the field in the first half.
Up next
Indiana State: At Wright State on Tuesday night.
Iowa State: Hosts Southern on Sunday.