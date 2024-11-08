Crooks scores 16, Brown has double-double as No. 8 Iowa State women beat Indiana State 64-42

AMES, Iowa — Audi Crooks scored 16 points, Addy Brown had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 8 Iowa State beat Indiana State 64-42 on Thursday night.

Crooks scored in double figures for the 34th straight game and had eight rebounds. Brown, a sophomore, had the 11th double-double of her career.

Sydney Harris added 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting for the Cyclones (2-0). Emily Ryan was scoreless but had eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals.

Keslyn Secrist and Deja Jones each scored 12 points for Indiana State (0-2).

Takeaways

Indiana State: The Sycamores finished 3 of 19 (15.8%) from 3-point range and 15 of 59 (25.4%) from the field.

Iowa State: The Cyclones scored their fewest points since a 70-53 loss to Texas in last season's Big 12 championship game.

Key moment

Iowa State went on a 9-2 run in the last 2:37 of the first half to take a 35-28 lead at halftime.

Iowa State center Audi Crooks (55) drives to the basket past Indiana State guard Savannah White (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

Key stat

Harris, a TCU transfer who also played at Central Michigan, went 3 of 3 from the field in the first half.

Up next

Indiana State: At Wright State on Tuesday night.

Iowa State: Hosts Southern on Sunday.