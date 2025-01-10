SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Kendall Bostic's double-double helps Illinois women beat No. 23 Iowa 62-57

By The Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Kendall Bostic had 17 points and 14 rebounds, Genesis Bryant scored seven of her 12 points in the fourth quarter and Illinois beat No. 23 Iowa 62-57 on Thursday night.

Illinois (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) won its second series meeting in the last 10 games, including a 90-86 win at home on Jan. 1, 2023.

Iowa (12-4, 2-3), coming off a 74-66 loss to No. 8 Maryland, has lost back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 1, 2022.

Illinois trailed 29-20 with 4:09 left before halftime before closing on a 7-0 run. Then Adalia McKenzie began the second-half scoring with a 3-pointer and the Ilini led the rest of the third quarter.

Iowa missed eight straight shots spanning halftime.

The Hawkeyes tied it at 50 with 8:29 left in the fourth but only made two of their next eight shots. Bostic made a basket on back-to-back possessions, including a three-point play, to go ahead 57-53 and Bryant added a 3-pointer with 2:31 left for a six-point lead.

McKenzie also scored 12 points for Illinois and Jasmine Brown-Hagger added 10.

Hannah Stuelke had 18 points, 13 rebounds and four assists for Iowa. Lucy Olsen added 16 points to go with five assists.

Iowa was hurt by going 8 of 17 from the free-throw line and turning it over 18 times.

Illinois has the weekend off before playing at Indiana on Jan. 16. Iowa hosts the Hoosiers on Sunday.

