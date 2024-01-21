Cotie McMahon's career-high 33 points lifts No. 18 Ohio State to stunning 100-92 win over No. 2 Iowa

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cotie McMahon had a career-high 33 points and 12 rebounds as No. 18 Ohio State rallied to stun No. 2 Iowa 100-92 in overtime on Sunday, despite 45 points from Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark.

The Buckeyes (15-3, 6-1) trailed by as many as 12 points in regulation but forced the extra period, tied at 83

Clark scored all of Iowa's nine overtime points. A 3-pointer from Rebeka Mikulasikova gave Ohio State a six-point lead with 1:14 left in overtime. A basket by McMahon and four late free throws from Jacy Sheldon sealed with win and fans streamed out of the stands to celebrate.

Clark and a fan collided on the court, knocking her to the floor.

The Buckeyes win snapped a 15-game win streak for the Hawkeyes (18-2, 7-1 Big Ten).

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: Clark carries the load for Iowa, and it was never more apparent than in this game, when the next highest scorer was Molly Davis with 14 points.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark gestures in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

Ohio State: A signature win for the Buckeyes that should give them a big boost in the AP Top 25.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Hosts Nebraska on Saturday.

Ohio State: At Illinois on Thursday.