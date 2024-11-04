Brown scores 20 points, Crooks adds 16 in No. 8 Iowa State women's 96-56 rout of Chicago State

AMES, Iowa — Addy Brown scored 20 points and Audi Crooks added 16 as No. 8 Iowa State routed Chicago State 96-56 on Monday for its 30th straight win in a season opener, the longest active streak in Division I.

Brown also had nine rebounds, five assists, three blocks and a steal.

Aili Tanke had 12 points and Alisa Williams had 10 in their first games for the Cyclones, and Emily Ryan had nine points to go with six assists and four steals, both team highs.

Asha Walker led the Cougars with 18 points and Aiyanna Culver added 14.

Takeaways

Chicago State: The Cougars, who were 1-26 last season and are picked at the bottom of the Northeast Conference, missed their first 14 shots before Culver made a 3-pointer to end the first quarter.

Iowa State: The Cyclones did what they were supposed to do against an overmatched opponent. Eleven players saw action, each getting between 15 and 23 minutes. Ten players scored.

Key moment

The Cyclones' blew out to a 29-0 lead with All-Big 12 center Crooks and Tanke scoring six points apiece.

Key stat

Tanke, a freshman who was a top-100 national recruit out of Johnston, Iowa, made two of the Cyclones' five 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Up next

The Cyclones host Indiana State Thursday night. Chicago State travels to Butler Wednesday.