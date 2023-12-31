Gilbert's triple-double highlights Iowa State's 85-70 victory over New Hampshire

AMES, Iowa — Keshon Gilbert had a triple-double, Tamon Lipsey scored 16 points, and Iowa State defeated New Hampshire 85-70 on Sunday.

Gilbert had 10 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the eighth triple-double in Cyclones history. Lipsey also had a strong all-around game with six assists and five rebounds to go with his 16 points.

Milan Momcilovic had 15 points and Tre King scored 13 for Iowa State (11-2). Hason Ward and Curtis Jones had 10 points each off the bench.

After leading by eight points at halftime, the Cyclones made 7 of 12 shots and scored 17 points in the first 6 1/2 minutes of the second half, building a 60-38 lead. A few minutes later, Jones scored eight points in a 13-2 run that gave Iowa State a 29-point lead with 8 1/2 minutes to go.

Clarence Daniels had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (8-5) and Jaxson Baker scored 13.

Iowa State was on the verge of blowing the game wide open late in the first half when King scored seven points in a 14-3 run that left the Cyclones with a 43-21 lead. The Wildcats rallied and scored the last 14 points of the half to get within 43-35 at the break.

Iowa State, which has won six in a row, opens Big 12 play at No. 12 Oklahoma on Saturday. New Hampshire hosts UMass Lowell in an America East opener on Saturday.

Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey drives to the basket past New Hampshire forward Jaxson Baker, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 85-70. Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

