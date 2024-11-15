Crooks scores 26 points, Ryan records 13 assists in No. 8 Iowa State's 80-47 win over St. Thomas

AMES, Iowa — Audi Crooks had 26 points and eight rebounds, Sydney Harris added 13 and No. 8 Iowa State beat St. Thomas of Minnesota 80-47 on Thursday night.

Crooks made 12 of 17 shots from the field and left the game two minutes into the fourth quarter after her layup gave the Cyclones a 27-point lead. She has reached double figures in 36 consecutive games.

Harris has come off the bench to score in double figures in three straight games for the Cyclones (4-0).

Emily Ryan had 13 assists, most by a Division I player this season, to go with four points and three rebounds, and Addy Brown added 10 points for Iowa State.

Amber Scalia led the Tommies (3-1) with 11 points, and Jade Hill and Sammy Opichka added eight apiece.

Iowa State scored a season-high 46 points in the paint to the Tommies' 22.

Takeaways

St. Thomas: The Tommies, who averaged 86 points in their first three games, scored a season-low 47 on 17-of-65 shooting (26.2%) from the field and were just 3 of 20 on 3-pointers.

Iowa State center Audi Crooks (55) drives to the basket past St. Thomas center Jo Langbehn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

Iowa State: The Cyclones made 10 of 15 shots in the first quarter for their best start of the season. They led 22-10 after the first, 40-22 at half and the lead grew to 33 points late in the game.

Key moment

The Cyclones used a 9-0 run in the first quarter to take a 20-4 lead.

Key stat

St. Thomas' Hill, who averages a team-high 21.7 points per game, scored just eight points. She was 1 of 8 from the field and made all six of her free throws.

Up Next

St. Thomas visits Wichita State on Saturday, and Iowa State plays at UNI on Wednesday night.