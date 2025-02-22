SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Payton Sandfort scores 27 and Iowa rallies to defeat Washington 85-79

By The Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Payton Sandfort scored 27 points and made 12 of 13 free throws to lead Iowa's 85-79 come-from-behind victory over Washington on Saturday.

Washington scored the first eight points of the second half and Iowa scored the next seven, leaving the Huskies ahead 42-40 with a little under 16 minutes remaining. Payton Sandfort’s 3-pointer tied it at 56 with nine minutes left and his three-point trip to the free-throw line on the next Iowa possession gave the Hawkeyes their first lead of the game, 59-56.

Mekhi Mason hit a 3-pointer and added two free throws on the Huskies' next possession, tying the score at 66 with six minutes remaining. Nearly four minutes later a layup by Riley Mulvey gave Iowa a 74-68 lead. Although Iowa made 9 of 10 free throws to close out the win, Washington's DJ Davis made it interesting by scoring 11 points on a jumper and three 3-pointers in the final two minutes.

Josh Dix scored 15 points and Brock Harding 11 for Iowa (15-12, 6-10 Big Ten). The Hawkeyes shot 47% and made 23 of 26 free throws.

Mason finished with 19 points and Davis scored 17 for Washington (13-14, 4-12). Great Osobor had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Franck Kepnang had 12 points and eight rebounds. The Huskies shot 53% and made 16 of 22 free throws.

Mason buried two 3-pointers and scored the first nine points in a 12-3 run that gave the Huskies a 21-9 lead 8 1/2 minutes into the game. Iowa closed to within 34-33 at halftime.

Iowa visits Illinois on Tuesday.

Washington visits No. 11 Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME