SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Isaac Jones has 18 points, 13 rebounds as Washington St. beats Prairie View 83-65

By The Associated Press

PULLMAN, Wash. — Isaac Jones scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Oscar Cluff scored 17 points on near-perfect shooting and Washington State beat Prairie View A&M 83-65 Friday night.

Cluff, who finished with five rebounds, four assists and two blocks, made 5 of 5 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Myles Rice had 15 points and five assists for Washington State (2-0) and Andrej Jakimovski added 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

Cluff made a layup with 16:22 left in the first half that gave Washington State the lead for good and sparked a 12-0 run that made it 17-6 less than three minutes later. Myles made a layup that trimmed the deficit to eight points with 10:30 to go in the half, but Jabe Mullins hit a 3-pointer to ignite a 9-0 spurt by the Cougars, who took a 43-30 lead into intermission and led by double figures throughout the second half.

Charles Smith IV lead Prairie View A&M (1-2) with 22 points, Chris Felix Jr. scored 14 and Nick Gazelas 11.

Prairie View wraps up a three-game road trip on Tuesday against Abilene Christian. Washington State has a week off before the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off in Uncasville, Connecticut, where the Cougars face Mississippi State on Nov. 18.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME