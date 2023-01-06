IUPUI hosts Cohill and Youngstown State

IUPUI Jaguars (3-12, 0-4 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (11-5, 3-2 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State plays the IUPUI Jaguars after Dwayne Cohill scored 23 points in Youngstown State's 78-56 win against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Penguins have gone 6-2 in home games. Youngstown State is fifth in the Horizon with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Adrian Nelson averaging 3.1.

The Jaguars are 0-4 in Horizon play. IUPUI is 2-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Rush averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Cohill is averaging 18.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Vincent Brady II averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Jlynn Counter is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.