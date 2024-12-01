Hot-shooting Georgia has 6 in double figures in 102-56 rout over Jacksonville

ATHENS, Ga. — Dakota Leffew scored 16 points to lead six in double-figure scoring and Georgia scored a season high in its 102-56 rout of Jacksonville on Saturday night.

Georgia (7-1) shot 36 of 54 (67%) from the floor and made 14 of 24 (58%) from long range. It was the most points scored since its 93-45 win over Alabama A&M on Nov. 19.

Leffew shot 6 of 8 from the floor and had eight of Georgia's 24 assists. Silas Demary Jr. and Tyrin Lawrence added 14 points apiece for the Bulldogs. Somto Cyril and Dylan James each scored 13 points and Asa Newell had 12.

Leffew and James each shot 4 of 5 from long range while four others made at least one for the Bulldogs, who lead the series the series 12-0.

Zach Bell and Kendall Munson scored 11 apiece to lead Jacksonville (4-4).

Georgia opened on a 28-9 run and led 53-29 at the break. Lawrence scored 10 first-half points for the Bulldogs. James' 3-pointer stretched the lead to 40 points with about nine minutes left.

Georgia hosts Notre Dame in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Tuesday.

Jacksonville hosts Florida Tech on Thursday.

