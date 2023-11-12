No. 25 Mississippi State women find high gear in second half, drub Jacksonville State 84-45

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Jerkaila Jordan scored 16 points to lead five in double figures and No. 25 Mississippi State dominated the second half to defeat Jacksonville State 84-45 on Sunday.

The Bulldogs (3-0) led by only 12 points at halftime but scored the first 16 points of the second half. They scored 30 points in the third quarter, led by Jessika Carter with 12. The Bulldogs made 11 of 15 shots in the period and continued the onslaught in the fourth quarter, opening with a 17-3 run and making 8 of 11 shots in the period.

Carter finished with 14 points, as did Mjracle Sheppard. Erynn Barnum added 10 points with eight rebounds and Darrione Rogers also scored 10.

Three players scored eight points each for Jacksonville State (0-3).

Jacksonville State scored one field goal in the first 7 1/2 minutes of the game and Mississippi State led 15-4 after one quarter. The Gamecocks shot better in the second quarter, going 7-for-17, and trailed 33-21 at halftime. Jordan led Mississippi State with 14 points in the first half.

Mississippi State hosts New Orleans on Wednesday.