SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 22 James Madison pummels Fresno State 95-64 at Cancun Challenge Championship

By The Associated Press

CANCUN, Mexico — Noah Freidel scored 26 points and No. 22 James Madison jumped out to a huge lead in the first nine-plus minutes Wednesday night on the way to a 95-64 victory over Fresno State in the Cancun Challenge Championship.

T.J. Bickerstaff added 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting for the Dukes (6-0). Raekwon Horton had 13 off the bench, and Julien Wooden scored 10.

Eduardo Andre and Isaiah Hill each had 12 points for the Bulldogs (3-2). Jalen Weaver added 10, and Enoch Boakye pulled down 13 rebounds.

James Madison scored the first seven points and never trailed. Andre's foul shot with 2:01 elapsed was Fresno State's only point until Hill made a jumper with 14:30 left in the first half to trim the early deficit to 15-3.

James Madison then reeled off an 11-0 run to make it 26-3 with 10:51 remaining before halftime. The Dukes led 51-23 at the break.

Ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time, James Madison is averaging 92 points per game.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME