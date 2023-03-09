James, No. 17 Tennessee top Mississippi in SEC quarters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Josiah-Jordan James had game-highs of 20 points and seven rebounds, leading No. 17 Tennessee past Mississippi 70-55 Thursday in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

The fifth-seeded Vols (23-9) will play No. 4 seed Missouri in the semifinals Friday.

James made four 3-pointers, including a shot on the Vols' first possession of the game. His 3 from the corner with 5 seconds left in the first half gave Tennessee a 39-33 lead at the break.

The Vols led 52-48 with 11 1/2 minutes left before increasing the margin to 64-50 on Julian Phillips' two free throws with 7 1/2 minutes to go.

Santiago Vescovi added 15 points for the Vols.

Myles Burns scored 14 points and also had three steals for Mississippi (12-21). Jae Brakefield and Murrell each had 12 points.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee players celebrate as the first half ends against Mississippi during an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: AP/John Amis

Tennessee moves one game closer to repeating as SEC Tournament champion.