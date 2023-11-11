JuJu Watkins scores 18 points in her home debut to lead No. 21 USC over Florida Gulf Coast 67-51

LOS ANGELES — JuJu Watkins had 18 points and seven rebounds in her home debut and No. 21 Southern California defeated Florida Gulf Coast 67-51 on Friday night.

The heralded freshman was coming off a 32-point effort in her college debut, an 83-74 win over No. 7 Ohio State on Monday.

Rayah Marshall added 18 points despite four fouls for USC (2-0).

The Trojans trailed 9-0 to start the game before they responded with a 14-2 run to take the lead for good. Marshall had six points and Watkins added four in the spurt that ended the first quarter.

USC outscored the Eagles 19-8 to lead 33-19 at the break.

Maddie Antenucci led the Eagles (1-1) with 19 points.

The Eagles closed within five points in the third before the Trojans closed the quarter with a 23-8 burst, including eight points by Watkins and seven by Marshall, that extended their lead to 58-38.